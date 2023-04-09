Worth County woman pleads guilty to state benefit fraud

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a case of fraudulently receiving state housing and food assistance in Worth County.
Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 46 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. She’s accused of telling state officials her husband was not living with her in order to get $10,067 in state housing and food assistance. The deception allegedly started in November 2021 and continued until Mikesell was arrested.
Mikesell was originally charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice.
A sentencing hearing is set for May 22.