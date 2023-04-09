 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Worth County woman pleads guilty to state benefit fraud

  • Updated
  • 0
Jennifer Mikesell

Jennifer Mikesell

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a case of fraudulently receiving state housing and food assistance in Worth County.

Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 46 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft.  She’s accused of telling state officials her husband was not living with her in order to get $10,067 in state housing and food assistance.  The deception allegedly started in November 2021 and continued until Mikesell was arrested.

Mikesell was originally charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 22.

Tags

Recommended for you