Worth County truck fire blamed on batteries

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Batteries are being blamed for a truck fire in Worth County.
Northwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company (NVFRC) says it was called to a cargo truck fire on Interstate 35 just after 9:30 am Friday. Firefighters say it was a box truck hauling electronics and lithium ion batteries in the cargo area that caused the fire.
One engine, two tankers, and one ambulance responded to this incident.
NVFRC says “This is a good reminder to properly store, maintain and dispose of lithium ion devices.”
The Iowa State Patrol, Worth County Sheriff’s Office, and Dick’s Place Body & Towing assisted with the accident.