Worth County man sentenced for gas station burglary

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A North Iowa man gets a deferred judgment for burglarizing a gas station.
Samuel James Crotty, 20 of Northwood, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary. Charges of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, third-degree attempted burglary, and another count of third-degree burglary were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Crotty was arrested for breaking into a gas station in the 700 block of 8th Street N twice in August 2021. Law enforcement said the gas station door was broken, an ATM was damaged, laptops and gas pump controls were damaged, and items such as lighters, earbuds, sunglasses, and vaping devices were missing.
Crotty was sentenced Monday to two to five years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes that sentence, this conviction will be removed from his record.