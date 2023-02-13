Worth County man sentenced for Cerro Gordo County collision that seriously injured two

MASON CITY, Iowa – A head-on collision that injured three people results in jail time for a North Iowa man.
Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 30 of Northwood, was sentenced Monday to 30 days behind bars, with work release privileges, and five years of supervised probation. Litwiler must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
Litwiler pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and public intoxication for a two-vehicle crash on January 3, 2022. Court documents state Litwiler was driving north on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm when he crossed the center line and smashed into another vehicle. Litwiler was hurt and taken to the hospital while two people in the other vehicle were also injured, one seriously.
Investigators say Litwiler had a blood alcohol content of .109, over the legal limit at the time of the collision.