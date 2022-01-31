 Skip to main content
Worth County father and son plead not guilty to snowmobile theft

  • Updated
Leitner mugs

Deryck Leitner Jr., (left) and Deryck Leitner Sr.

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A father and son accused of stealing a snowmobile and trailer are pleading not guilty.

Deryck William Leitner Sr., 48 of Kensett, is charged with second-degree theft, changing vehicle identification numbers as a habitual offender, obstructing prosecution, and third-degree theft.  Deryck William Leitner Jr., 24 of Kensett, is charged with second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Law enforcement says a snowmobile and trailer reported stolen out of Garner on December 13 were found at the home of the defendants.  Investigators say the vehicle identification numbers had been ground down and a grinder was found next to the snowmobile.

Court documents state the snowmobile was worth $2,000 and the trailer was valued at $800.

Both Leitners are now scheduled to stand trial starting March 30 in Worth County District Court.

