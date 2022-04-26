Worth Co. Supervisors discussing declaring EMS an essential service

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - When it comes to a life or death situation, every second counts. A quick response by first responders can make a difference in a patient's outcome.
For Worth County residents, however, there is no local ambulance service or hospital within the county. Instead, the Mason City Fire Department offers EMS service to the county, primarily transporting those needing care to MercyOne North Iowa, as well as Forest City and Lake Mills EMS, and Osage EMS assists if need be. Because these departments are out of county, response times add up quick, and that's something that the county is working to address.
The Worth County Board of Supervisors is aiming to declare EMS an essential service in the county, which would allow an ambulance service to be established. To fund and sustain ambulance service in the county, there would be a tax levied against residents, which is slated to be on the November ballot.
Supervisor AJ Stone is also a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Manly Fire Department. As someone who has been responding to emergencies for over a decade, he knows how minutes truly do matter in an emergency.
"When I say 25-35 minutes, that's just one way to get to that scene. Then they have to turn around and go back. You're looking at 50-60 minutes from the initial call to being in the hospital."
Though Worth County sees an average of 550-600 medical and rescue calls each year, Stone says current logistics are why an in-county ambulance service does not exist currently.
"Right now, an ambulance couldn't sustain itself within the county for the amount of calls and amount of money they get from insurance companies for these calls. They wouldn't happen. In order for it to happen, we have to tax for it, and the only way we're allowed to tax for it is by declaring it an essential service."
A public hearing on the issue will be held May 9 in Northwood. After the hearing, a committee will be formed to examine what it will take to make it work. If approved by voters, Stone says the plan is to station an ambulance in Kensett, as it is the closest community to the geographic center of Worth County.