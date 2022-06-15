'World Elder Abuse Awareness Day', Family Service Rochester helps protect vulnerable adults

ROCHESTER, Minn. - June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
1 in 6 people aged 60 years and older are subjected to some form of abuse according to the World Health Organization.
Whether its financial exploitation, abuse, or neglect Family Service Rochester works with case workers through the state and county to address problems in vulnerable adults.
April Sutor, Director of Innovation and Collaboration, says many of these people don't have someone to look after them, so they become that resource.
“We need to be aware of our neighbors and older family members, and keep an eye out for things like this. Because often times they're not comfortable seeking help or reporting something because they're like, 'Do I just become more vulnerable,?’” she explains.
Sutor suggests if you suspect something that's not right, don't hesitate to contact police, Olmsted County, or services that work with older adults like Family Service Rochester.
“You don't have to have definitive proof, if you really feel like something's just not right, get ahold of us.. better to be safe than sorry.”
Family Service Rochester invites you to learn more about their programs at Rochesterfest. There they will have their annual fundraiser for mental health services.