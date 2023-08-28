 Skip to main content
Workforce Development, Inc. receives over $1 million

  • Updated
  • 0

Partners in the program include Mayo Clinic as well as several other schools and adult basic education centers.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A program designed to help train community members for healthcare careers in southeastern Minnesota received a financial boost. The nonprofit organization Workforce Development, Inc. recently received $1.5 million in state funding for its Bridges to Healthcare program. The money will help support existing career planning and training opportunities in several area counties like Olmsted County, Freeborn County, Mower County, and Steele County. The funding will also help expansion efforts into Rice County as well as potential expansion plans into Winona County and Goodhue County. The program provides students with bus passes, tutors, scholarships, and career counselors in order to help them reach their career and educational goals. The major goal of this program is to help create a bigger pool of potential workers for healthcare employers all over the region. Partners involved in this program include Mayo Clinic, schools, and adult basic education centers.

