Workforce Development, Inc. hosts 2023 Forum

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Workforce Development, Inc. hosted its 2023 Workforce Development Forum at the Rochester International Event Center Wednesday.
It brought area employers and community members together to discuss how to develop and strengthen our workforce amid post-pandemic challenges.
Discussions were had about the importance of outreach in the hiring process, as well as the value of building real, genuine connections with prospective employees.
Talks also included how to retain great employees by fostering positive relationships and ensuring that they feel appreciated for their hard work.
"You're not going to be able to play the dollar game, where I just pay more than the guy next door," said Gerry Hoeffner, keynote speaker and president of Personnel Dynamics Consulting Group.
"Employees, people want to be happy, they want to be valued, they want to be an important part of the organization," Hoeffner said. "You have to care and make them part of the organization, otherwise, they'll leave to someplace that will."
Hoeffner also shared that companies and employers should be open to new ideas and focus on talent and skill-based hiring.
The forum also featured an employer panel discussion and a Best Places to Work award ceremony for businesses in Southeast Minnesota.