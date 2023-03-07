 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Workforce Development Inc. gets $300,000 to help ex-prisoners find jobs

Workforce Development Inc

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarded $3 million to thirteen organizations across the state

The Pilot Re-Entry Competitive Grant program provides funding for one-on-one career counseling and job search navigation, short and long-term skills training including on-the-job training and case management and support services, such as assistance with transportation and childcare.  The program serves Minnesota residents who have not worked for at least 15 weeks in the past year and are within six months of release from a State of Minnesota correctional facility or jail.

“These critically needed funds will assist individuals who are involved in the justice system to connect with employment and training services plus support services before and after their release,” says DEED Deputy Commissioner for Workforce Development Marc Majors.  “Many justice system-involved people have the ability, talent and skills to begin employment when they return to their communities, but they are often an overlooked talent pool – a group of workers we hope Minnesota employers will seriously consider for their employment opportunities.”

Workforce Development, Inc. in southeast Minnesota will receive $300,000.

“More than 95% of those who are in prison today will return to their families and communities,” says Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell.  “Providing employment training, job search assistance and other support to those being released dramatically lowers recidivism and makes Minnesota safer, while helping individuals support themselves and their families and Minnesota employers find the workforce they need to thrive.”

Also receiving funding are:

AccessAbility, Inc. - $275,000

Anoka County Job Training Center - $275,000

Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, Inc. - $200,000

EMERGE Community Development - $300,000

Global Fatherhood Foundation - $174,000

Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota - $300,000

Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership - $77,000

Minneapolis Community and Technical College - $200,000

Red Lake Nation - Oshkiimaajitahdah - $174,000

Rural Minnesota CEP, Inc. - $300,000

Soar Career Solutions - $175,000

Twin Cities Rise (TCR) - $250,000

