Workforce Development Inc. gets $300,000 to help ex-prisoners find jobs

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarded $3 million to thirteen organizations across the state
The Pilot Re-Entry Competitive Grant program provides funding for one-on-one career counseling and job search navigation, short and long-term skills training including on-the-job training and case management and support services, such as assistance with transportation and childcare. The program serves Minnesota residents who have not worked for at least 15 weeks in the past year and are within six months of release from a State of Minnesota correctional facility or jail.
“These critically needed funds will assist individuals who are involved in the justice system to connect with employment and training services plus support services before and after their release,” says DEED Deputy Commissioner for Workforce Development Marc Majors. “Many justice system-involved people have the ability, talent and skills to begin employment when they return to their communities, but they are often an overlooked talent pool – a group of workers we hope Minnesota employers will seriously consider for their employment opportunities.”
Workforce Development, Inc. in southeast Minnesota will receive $300,000.
“More than 95% of those who are in prison today will return to their families and communities,” says Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell. “Providing employment training, job search assistance and other support to those being released dramatically lowers recidivism and makes Minnesota safer, while helping individuals support themselves and their families and Minnesota employers find the workforce they need to thrive.”
Also receiving funding are:
AccessAbility, Inc. - $275,000
Anoka County Job Training Center - $275,000
Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, Inc. - $200,000
EMERGE Community Development - $300,000
Global Fatherhood Foundation - $174,000
Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota - $300,000
Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership - $77,000
Minneapolis Community and Technical College - $200,000
Red Lake Nation - Oshkiimaajitahdah - $174,000
Rural Minnesota CEP, Inc. - $300,000
Soar Career Solutions - $175,000
Twin Cities Rise (TCR) - $250,000