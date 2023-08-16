Workforce Development getting $80,000 state grant for youth services

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeastern Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the
Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across central
Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday. A strong cold front will
bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday. Smoke will
reach the border around midnight Thursday, the Twin Cities around
noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 PM. This smoke may be heavy and
air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) AQI category for much of
eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the
state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high
for most of the day. Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon
and smoke will begin to retreat away from the state and disperse.
Air quality should improve below alert levels by the end of the day
on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

Workforce Development getting $80,000 state grant for youth services

  • 0
Minnesota Employment and Economic Development DEED

ST. PAUL, Minn. - $950,000 is going to 12 organizations around the state for youth support services.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says the grants are expected to help 885 young people in the 2024 fiscal year.

An $80,000 grant is going to Workforce Development, Inc. to support its efforts with young people in southeast Minnesota.

“DEED’s Youth Support Services grants set young Minnesotans up for success,” says DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek.  “Giving young people equal access to job training and additional resources is one way we can ensure Minnesota's economy continues to thrive in the future.”

This year, approximately 59% of the Youth Support Services funds were allocated to projects in the Twin Cities metro area, about 33% allocated to Greater Minnesota, and 8% were allocated to projects serving areas in both the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota.  Seven of the projects are new Youth Support Services grantees.

The program provides grants to organizations that offer support services for individuals from low-income communities, young adults from families with a history of intergenerational poverty, and/or communities of color.

Tags

Recommended for you