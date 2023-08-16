Workforce Development getting $80,000 state grant for youth services

ST. PAUL, Minn. - $950,000 is going to 12 organizations around the state for youth support services.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says the grants are expected to help 885 young people in the 2024 fiscal year.
An $80,000 grant is going to Workforce Development, Inc. to support its efforts with young people in southeast Minnesota.
“DEED’s Youth Support Services grants set young Minnesotans up for success,” says DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. “Giving young people equal access to job training and additional resources is one way we can ensure Minnesota's economy continues to thrive in the future.”
This year, approximately 59% of the Youth Support Services funds were allocated to projects in the Twin Cities metro area, about 33% allocated to Greater Minnesota, and 8% were allocated to projects serving areas in both the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota. Seven of the projects are new Youth Support Services grantees.
The program provides grants to organizations that offer support services for individuals from low-income communities, young adults from families with a history of intergenerational poverty, and/or communities of color.