BYRON, Minn.-Progress for a veterans memorial in Byron continues. Work on the memorial started last spring. The Byron Veterans Memorial Committee is still raising enough money to finish it. Once completed, the site will feature stone pillars with spots to carve the names of people who died during their military service. The goal is to have the memorial completed sometimes next year.
Work on veterans memorial continues
- Jerome Barnett
-
- Updated
- 0
Jerome Barnett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today