 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Work on veterans memorial continues

  • Updated
  • 0
Work on veterans memorial continues

The goal is to have the memorial completed sometime next year.

BYRON, Minn.-Progress for a veterans memorial in Byron continues. Work on the memorial started last spring. The Byron Veterans Memorial Committee is still raising enough money to finish it. Once completed, the site will feature stone pillars with spots to carve the names of people who died during their military service. The goal is to have the memorial completed sometimes next year.

Recommended for you