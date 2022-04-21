Work finishing up on Winnebago River access point

MASON CITY, Iowa - As the weather warms up, you might be looking for a new outdoor activity. Maybe kayaking or canoeing is up your alley?
A new access point to the Winnebago River with a portage ramp will soon be open off of 12th Street Northeast. In addition, a dam that's known to be hazardous has been smoothed down to make it easier to traverse through.
Dale Mills is an avid canoer, and is the owner of the Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast downstream from the access point. Over the years, he's seen a growing interest in getting out on the water.
"I'd encourage anybody, especially if you're an avid kayker or whitewater kayaker, to try it. It'd be fun to see what the reviews are. I think it'll be just as challenging as the course in Charles City."
With the new access point, he feels it might encourage folks to take up the pastime.
"I find that interesting. People stayed home more and found things to do. As long as they pick up after themselves, that's OK."
Through his travels up and down the Winnebago, Mills says litter is a problem along the river. He urges folks to make sure and clean up after themselves when enjoying the outdoors.