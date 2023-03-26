Woodcarving show held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Woodcarvers held their annual woodcarving show today at Graham Park. They hold the event so their members can show off their work. There were different types of woodcarvings on display and people could see live demonstrations.
“A lot of things don’t have to be exquisitely detailed or fancy painted. There’s a lot of little sorts of things where you can just sit down and, you know, whittle away something and it turns into something else," Mike Snyder, one of the event organizers, said.
If you'd like to join the Rochester Woodcarvers, they'll have a meeting on April 15th at Zumbro Lutheran Church starting at 9:45 a.m.