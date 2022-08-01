Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant.
Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
Law enforcement says they delivered the potentially deadly drug mixture to an informant with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.
Both Dunigan and Hudson have been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.