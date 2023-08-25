Woman's purse stolen at Chester Woods Park

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at Chester Woods Park.
It happened Wednesday. The victim was unpacking around 11 am to launch a boat and started to receive texts just before noon about unauthorized charges on her credit cards. The victim went back to her vehicle and says she realized someone had stolen her purse.
The stolen credit cards were used at stores in Rochester and the purse was found Thursday morning after deputies got a call about some items in a ditch.