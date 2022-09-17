Woman's body found in Shell Rock River identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning.
Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
Olson's body was spotted by someone near 390th Street in between Raven Avenue and Robin Avenue. That person immediately notified the Sheriff's Office.
Early Friday afternoon, authorities had the area of 390th Street block off to remove the body and also search for any evidence on land and in the river.
Officials were seen paddling in the area where her body was found for clothes or anything that could help get answers in the case..
Sheriff Fank said it appeared to him that the body had not been in the river for very long.
Stay with KIMT News 3 both on-air and online as we work to get more information on this developing story.