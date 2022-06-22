 Skip to main content
Woman who embezzled from Rochester construction company is sent to federal prison

U.S. Attorney Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Embezzling over $700,000 from a restaurant franchise and a Rochester construction company sends a Kenyon woman to federal prison.

Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, has been sentenced to nine years and three months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,058,777.18 in restitution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Peterson-Janovec embezzled while she was the director of operations for a Denny’s franchise that owned and operated eight restaurants in Minnesota and Wisconsin.  Federal prosecutors say she stole approximately $336,000 in bogus vendor payments and approximately $20,000 in fraudulently issued payroll submissions using the identities of other people between 2014 and 2019.

After she was fired when her embezzling was discovered, court documents state Peterson-Janovec lied about her work experience to get another bookkeeping job with a family-owned construction company in Rochester in 2000.   Federal prosecutors say she then embezzled another $350,000 in as little at 18 months.

Peterson-Janovec was convicted in February by a federal jury on 24 counts of fraud, aggravated identity theft, and tax crimes.  Peterson-Janovec has a prior federal fraud conviction from 1998, when she embezzled more than $950,000 from another former employer.