Woman to stand trial over stolen jewelry and handbags in Hancock County

  • Updated
  • 0
GARNER, Iowa – A Humboldt County woman is pleading not guilty to getting caught with stolen property.

Angela Marie Zeigler, 39 of Humboldt, is charged with first-degree theft.  Law enforcement says it searched a home in Corwith where Zeigler was living on February 22, 2021, and found jewelry and handbags worth a total of over $2,000 that had been stolen from a home in Forest City.  Zeigler was allegedly wearing some of the stolen jewelry at the time.

Zeigler allegedly told investigators she received the items as a gift, but admitted she knew the items were expensive and the gift-giver did not have regular employment.

Her trial is set to start on July 12 in Hancock County District Court.

