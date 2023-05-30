Woman to stand trial over stolen jewelry and handbags in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – A Humboldt County woman is pleading not guilty to getting caught with stolen property.
Angela Marie Zeigler, 39 of Humboldt, is charged with first-degree theft. Law enforcement says it searched a home in Corwith where Zeigler was living on February 22, 2021, and found jewelry and handbags worth a total of over $2,000 that had been stolen from a home in Forest City. Zeigler was allegedly wearing some of the stolen jewelry at the time.
Zeigler allegedly told investigators she received the items as a gift, but admitted she knew the items were expensive and the gift-giver did not have regular employment.
Her trial is set to start on July 12 in Hancock County District Court.