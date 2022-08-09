Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people.
Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle.
Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26, 2021, and was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County when she entered the intersection with 270th Street and hit a semi. Court documents state the semi had the right of way but there was no indication Agnitsch slowed down or tried to break before the crash.
Agnitsch and a passenger had to be extracted from her vehicle by mechanical means and both wound up being taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.
Investigators say Agnitsch has a history of illegal drug use and tested positive for drugs while being treated at Mayo for her injuries.
Her trial is set to begin on September 15 in Floyd County District Court.