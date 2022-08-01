 Skip to main content
Woman to stand trial for Manly storage unit thefts

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is set over thefts from two storage units in Manly.

Two women from Manly were accused of stealing from A-1 Manly storage on October 3, 2021.  Investigators say around $2,200 worth of items were taken from one unit and a $749 handgun was stolen from the other.

Romie Jo Williams, 49 of Manly, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary.  She has been sentenced to up to three years of probation.  Melissa Mae Williams, 32 of Manly, pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and fourth-degree theft.

Melissa Williams is scheduled to stand trial on September 26.

