Woman to stand trial for burning down a Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested for burning down a Mason City home is pleading not guilty.
Kayli Ann Louise Bang, 35 is charged with first-degree arson. Court documents state Bang knew her mother and two other people were in a home in the 900 block of 16th Street NE when Bang set it on fire the morning of June 11.
Investigators say Bang ignited items in a bedroom and then tried to stop a neighbor from extinguishing the blaze. The home was destroyed by flame.
No trial date in this case has been set.