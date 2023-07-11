 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman to stand trial for burning down a Mason City home

  • Updated
  • 0
Kayli Bang

Kayli Bang

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested for burning down a Mason City home is pleading not guilty.

Kayli Ann Louise Bang, 35 is charged with first-degree arson.  Court documents state Bang knew her mother and two other people were in a home in the 900 block of 16th Street NE when Bang set it on fire the morning of June 11.

Investigators say Bang ignited items in a bedroom and then tried to stop a neighbor from extinguishing the blaze.  The home was destroyed by flame.

No trial date in this case has been set.

Tags

Recommended for you