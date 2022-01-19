 Skip to main content
Woman to stand trial for burglarizing a Cresco mobile home

Katelyn Willitts

CRESCO, Iowa – A woman accused of breaking into a mobile home in Howard County is pleading not guilty.

Katelyn Elizabeth Willitts, 28 of New Hampton, was arrested on December 17, 2021, and charged with second-degree burglary.  Law enforcement says Willitts reached through a broken window to open the front door and enter a trailer in the 700 block of South Elm Street in Cresco.

Court documents state Willitts did not have permission to enter the trailer and had been advised by police to stay away from the property earlier the same day.

Two people were in the trailer at the time of the burglary.  No one was injured in this incident.

Willitts is now scheduled to stand trial on May 4 in Howard County District Court.

