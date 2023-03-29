Woman shot, suspect believed inside a Cannon Falls home

UPDATE: The Cannon Falls school district says it had a delayed release of students at 3:30 pm, the last child was picked up at 4:10 pm, and students and staff are now all home safe.
Previous story below
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – A woman has been shot and a standoff is underway in Cannon Falls.
Police officers went to the 300 block of 1st Street N. at around 11:30 am Wednesday after a 911 call of a female being shot. Officers found a 26-year-old female with a gunshot wound and she was taken by Cannon Falls Ambulance to a trauma center.
The Cannon Falls Police Department says a perimeter has been set up around a home where a 25-year-old male suspect is believed to be. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol are assisting and the Emergency Response Team has been called in.
Law enforcement says there does not appear to be a threat to the general population but Cannon Falls residents are being encouraged to stay inside and secure their home until the suspect is taken into custody. The Cannon Falls school district has been notified and implemented a “no one in or out protocol” until this situation is resolved.