Woman shot, man dead after Friday morning gunfire in Bremer County

SUMNER, Iowa – A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a massive law enforcement response to an incident in a Bremer County town.
The Sumner Police Department says it was called to a home in the 200 block of W 6th Street around 7:30 am Friday. Police Chief Dan Wegg says he arrived at the scene and after a short period of time, he heard multiple gunshots coming from behind the home. Chief Wegg says he saw Sharron Kuhlmann, 58, come around the side of the house with several gunshot wounds. Chief Wegg says Bruce Kuhlmann, 65, was armed with a gun and refused orders to put it down.
Sharron Kuhlmann was taken to Community Memorial Hospital and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals, where she is listed in stable condition.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to assist and a perimeter was set up around the home in Sumner. Officers say Bruce Kuhlmann fired several shots into the air and refused to drop his weapon and surrender. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says after more than four hours of attempting to negotiate with Bruce Kuhlmann, the Iowa State Patrol Are C Tactical team used “less than lethal tactics” to try and get Kuhlmann to surrender and then entered the home.
Law enforcement says Bruce Kuhlmann was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was taken to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
The Sumner Frederiksberg School District did not hold classes Friday, due to safety concerns, but the Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public from this incident.
The Sumner Police Department was assisted by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Bremer County Dispatch, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Police, Tripoli Police, Fayette Police Department, Iowa Department of Transportation MVE, SEMS, Community Memorial Hospital, Gunderson Air, Sumner Fire, Tripoli EMS, Bremer County Emergency Management, Bremer County Medical Examiners Officer.