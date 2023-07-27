Woman sentenced for transporting meth in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Bringing meth into Mower County is sending a woman to prison.
Rhonda Sue Nelson, 55 of Mapleton, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, with credit for 80 days already served. She pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession in February.
Nelson was stopped on Interstate 90 by the Minnesota State Patrol on October 6, 2021. The Austin Police Department had notified the patrol that Nelson was transporting meth into the city. Nelson was pulled over after repeatedly crossing the fog line.
The State Patrol says a search of Nelson’s vehicle turned up roughly 29 grams of methamphetamine. Nelson reportedly admitted she was taking the drugs to Austin to sell.