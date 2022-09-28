 Skip to main content
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman.

Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.

Keith pleaded guilty to second-degree theft after she was arrested for stealing more than $10,000 from a chiropractic clinic where Keith was employed between April 2019 and October 2020.

