Woman sentenced for stealing from Dollar General in Howard County

CRESCO, Iowa – A plea deal has ended the case of thousands of dollars stolen from a Howard County business.

Julie Renee Voves, 47 of Lawler, has been charged with second-degree theft.  She was accused of stealing $4,745 while working at the Dollar General store in Cresco.  Investigators say Voves stole about $100 in cash per week between November 10, 2022, and January 25, 2023.

Voves pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree theft.  She has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

