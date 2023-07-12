Woman sentenced for stealing from Dollar General in Howard County

CRESCO, Iowa – A plea deal has ended the case of thousands of dollars stolen from a Howard County business.
Julie Renee Voves, 47 of Lawler, has been charged with second-degree theft. She was accused of stealing $4,745 while working at the Dollar General store in Cresco. Investigators say Voves stole about $100 in cash per week between November 10, 2022, and January 25, 2023.
Voves pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree theft. She has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.