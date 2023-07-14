Woman sentenced for self-checkout fraud at Rochester Target stores

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester woman is sentenced for using self-checkout to cheat two local department stores out of thousands of dollars.
Crystal Lynn Walker, 39, was charged with theft by swindle in November 2022.
Court documents state that between March 18, 2022, and April 22, 2022, Walker visited Target South and Target North 18 times and stole merchandise by scanning an incorrect, cheaper bar code at the self-checkout station.
Walker pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 50 hours of community work service. She will also have to pay $5,615.42 in restitution.