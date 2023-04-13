Woman sentenced for Rochester bank fraud after years as a fugitive

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chicago woman has pleaded guilty to committing bank fraud in Rochester in 2017.
Debra K. Fennell, 64, was charged with three counts of theft by swindle and three counts of identity theft for stealing credit cards from three people and using them in January and February 2017 to withdraw a total of $22,500 from her victim’s accounts.
Fennell was arrested in November 2017 but failed to appear for a court hearing in Olmsted County and remained a fugitive until she was arrested again in January 2023.
Fennell pleaded guilty to three counts of theft by swindle in February and the identity theft charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Fennell has now been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison, with credit for 88 days already served. She has also been fined $7,400 and ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution.