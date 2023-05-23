Woman sentenced for robbing Winnebago County farm over and over and over again

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to
reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across
southern Minnesota.

Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny
skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these
pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone
will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when
sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality
is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered
unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now App, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Woman sentenced for robbing Winnebago County farm over and over and over again

Melissa Frost

Melissa Frost

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman will not spend more time behind bars for repeatedly burglarizing a Winnebago County farm.

After being charged with 12 crimes, Melissa Ann Frost, 44 of Blue Earth, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, and third-degree burglary.  Law enforcement says Frost robbed a farm the 9700 block of 380th Street in Thompson on four different occasions between July 28, 2021, and August 15, 2021. 

Court documents state Frost is seen on trail camera footage stealing items from the farm.  The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says doors were kicked in and over $8,000 worth of items were stolen from a garage and two outbuildings.

Frost has been given five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.  She must also pay damages of $19,885.

