Woman sentenced for robbing Winnebago County farm over and over and over again

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman will not spend more time behind bars for repeatedly burglarizing a Winnebago County farm.
After being charged with 12 crimes, Melissa Ann Frost, 44 of Blue Earth, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, and third-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Frost robbed a farm the 9700 block of 380th Street in Thompson on four different occasions between July 28, 2021, and August 15, 2021.
Court documents state Frost is seen on trail camera footage stealing items from the farm. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says doors were kicked in and over $8,000 worth of items were stolen from a garage and two outbuildings.
Frost has been given five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment. She must also pay damages of $19,885.