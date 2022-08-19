Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County.
Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
Criminal charges were filed in December 2020 and Williams was arrested in Polk County in May 2022.
She has now been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. Williams received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her sentence.