Woman sentenced for over 100 grams of meth found in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Drugs found in her home mean probation for a former Freeborn County woman.
Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 and now living in Garden City, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree drug possession. She was arrested in March 2022 after a search of the home where she was living in Albert Lea.
The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, and a cell phone were discovered, as well as multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
Jarvis was accused of a first-degree drug crime but agreed to a plea deal. She’s been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.