Woman sentenced for gunfire during Austin argument

AUSTIN, Minn. – Firing a gun during an argument results in probation for a Nebraska woman.
Cassandra Lynn Nelson, 32 of Omaha, NE, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to reckless discharge of a firearm. She was arrested in March after she fired a gun during an argument at a home in the 600 block of 14th Street NE in Austin.
Police say the argument was over money and a .38 caliber revolver was found at the scene with a bullet hole visible in a hallway ceiling.
Nelson was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation and received a stay of adjudication. That means the guilty verdict will not be recorded on her record if she successfully completes her probation.