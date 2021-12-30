You are the owner of this article.
...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area
New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry,
more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and
potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected all of
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season
moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across
northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Woman sentenced for gunfire during Austin argument

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman pleads guilty to Austin gunfire

Cassandra Nelson

AUSTIN, Minn. – Firing a gun during an argument results in probation for a Nebraska woman.

Cassandra Lynn Nelson, 32 of Omaha, NE, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to reckless discharge of a firearm.  She was arrested in March after she fired a gun during an argument at a home in the 600 block of 14th Street NE in Austin.

Police say the argument was over money and a .38 caliber revolver was found at the scene with a bullet hole visible in a hallway ceiling.

Nelson was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation and received a stay of adjudication.  That means the guilty verdict will not be recorded on her record if she successfully completes her probation.

