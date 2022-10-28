Woman sentenced for Charles City robbery after man goes free

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman who pleaded guilty to a violent robbery is going to prison while the man arrested with her has gone free.
Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to one count of willful injury for an incident on July 10.
Kathyleen Mason and Darius Mensel Mason, 41 of Charles City, were accused of attacking someone. Investigators say the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body with a dangerous weapon, suffering a fractured ankle, a broken nose, and bruising and swelling on and above the left eye, and was then robbed.
Darius Mason pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury, and false imprisonment. He was acquitted at trial.