Woman sentenced for Albert Lea meth sales

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Dealing meth out of her Freeborn County home ends in probation for a woman.
Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 35, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to third-degree sale of methamphetamine.
Cramer was arrested in March 2021 and charged with two drug felonies. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit accused Cramer of selling a total of 7.8 grams of meth to a confidential informant on two occasions in July 2020. Investigators say the drug sales happened at Cramer’s home in Albert Lea.
She pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in January.