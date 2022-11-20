Woman pleads not guilty to the 2003 murder of a baby in Goodhue County

RED WING, Minn. – A woman is pleading not guilty to homicide in the death of an abandoned child.
Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50 of Red Wing, is charged with second-degree murder for a male infant found dead in December 2003 on a Florence Township beach in Goodhue County.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says DNA tests indicate Matter was not only the mother of the male infant found dead in 2003, but that Matter was also the mother of a female infant found dead in November 1999 in the Mississippi River near Red Wing.
Investigators say they were able in June 2021 to use DNA evidence to identify the father of the 1999 victim, and that led them eventually to Matter.
No trial has been scheduled in this case.