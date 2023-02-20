Woman pleads not guilty to stealing over $10,000 from Charles City restaurant

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County woman accused of embezzling from a fast food restaurant is pleading not guilty.
Jacqueline Miller, 53 of Charles City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting May 2 for first-degree theft.
Investigators say Miller was the employee responsible for taking the deposits from the Subway in Charles City to the bank. Court documents state all of the restaurant's cash sales for October 2022 and part of November 2022 went missing and when store management confronted Miller about the missing money, she allegedly confessed to having it and promised to deposit it.
Prosecutors say Miller never did.
Law enforcement says $12,509.95 in store revenue was stolen.