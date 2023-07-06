Woman pleads not guilty to drunken child endangerment in Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of driving drunk with a child in the vehicle is pleading not guilty.
Jessica Ann Paulsen, 37 of Mason City, is charged with child endangerment, OWI-2nd offense, and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Law enforcement says Paulsen was found on June 7 passed out in a vehicle with a child. Witnesses said Paulsen could not stay in her lane and almost drove head-on into oncoming traffic on Shorewood Way in Clear Lake. Paulsen allegedly crashed after being woken up behind the wheel.
Law enforcement says Paulsen had bloodshot, watery eyes, was unsteady, smelled of alcohol, and a preliminary breath test found her blood alcohol level at .184, more than twice the legal limit.
Her trial is set to begin on September 26.