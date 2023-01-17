Woman pleads not guilty for Worth County collision that killed two

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a Worth County collision that killed two people.
Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Northwood, is now set to stand trial beginning March 1 for two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
Investigators say Harvey was driving north on Highway 65 on July 29, 2022, when she crossed the center line and smashed head on into the southbound vehicle driven by John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea. Court documents state the crash happened just north of Kensett around 10 pm.
Hinderscheid was killed in the collision and Harvey’s vehicle was left upside down in the middle of the road. A semi then hit Harvey’s vehicle, killing her three-year-old son.
Prosecutors say Harvey’s blood alcohol content at the time of the collision was .127 percent, far above the legal limit of .08 percent.