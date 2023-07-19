Woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from Forest City Dollar General

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Dollar General store in Forest City is pleading guilty.
Amanda Marie Largent, 27 of Forest City, has entered a guilty plea to first-degree fraudulent practice.
Law enforcement says Largent stole more than $10,000 while working at Dollar General between February 26 and March 18 of 2023. Investigators say she kept store deposits for herself instead of taking them to the bank.
Largent is now scheduled to be sentenced on August 29.