Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Clear Lake apartment complex

MASON CITY, Iowa – An apartment manager accused of burglary is taking a plea deal.

Cassie Lee Miller, 41 of Mason City, was arrested after law enforcement said she used her master key to a Clear Lake apartment complex in August, 2022, to steal a checkbook and use it for personal gain.

Miller was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of check forgery, and fourth-degree theft.  She has pleaded guilty to forgery and fourth-degree theft.

Miller’s sentencing is scheduled for April 5 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

