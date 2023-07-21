Woman pleads guilty to selling meth in SE Minnesota

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Twin Cities woman is pleading guilty to selling drugs in southeast Minnesota.
Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 28 of St. Paul, was charged in November 2022 with first-degree sale of drugs.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Walderon met with a confidential reliable informant twice in November 2021 in and sold the informant methamphetamine. Court documents state the two sales totaled 17.05 grams of the drug, with one sale happening in Austin and the other in Albert Lea.
Walderon has now pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree drug sales. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 5.