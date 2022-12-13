 Skip to main content
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Mason City fast food restaurant

  • Updated
  • 0
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with stealing from Burger King while she worked there has pleaded guilty.

Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, was accused of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft.  Court documents state that when Anderson was a manager at Burger King, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.

Investigators say it happened between February 1 and May 5, 2021, resulting in the theft of over $1,500.

Anderson pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree theft.  Her sentencing is scheduled for January 23.

