Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Mason City fast food restaurant

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with stealing from Burger King while she worked there has pleaded guilty.
Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, was accused of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft. Court documents state that when Anderson was a manager at Burger King, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.
Investigators say it happened between February 1 and May 5, 2021, resulting in the theft of over $1,500.
Anderson pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 23.