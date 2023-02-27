 Skip to main content
Woman pleads guilty to bringing meth into Austin

Rhonda Nelson

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman caught trying to bring methamphetamine into Mower County has pleaded guilty.

Rhonda Sue Nelson, 54 of Mapleton, entered a guilty plea Monday to second-degree meth possession.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Nelson was pulled over on October 6, 2021.  The State Patrol says it had received information from the Austin Police Department that Nelson was transporting meth into the city and a state trooper says she was stopped after repeatedly crossing the fog line on Interstate 90.

Court documents state a search of Nelson’s vehicle found about 29 grams of meth and she reportedly confessed she was bringing the drugs to Austin to sell.

Nelson’s sentencing is scheduled for July 27.