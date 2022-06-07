Woman pleads guilty to 2020 check fraud in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over check fraud in Floyd County from 2020.
Naomi Marie Williams 19 of West Des Moines, has pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. She was accused of using a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
Criminal charges were filed in December 2020 and Williams was arrested in Polk County in May 2022.
Her sentencing is scheduled for August 1.