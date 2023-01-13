 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home

  • Updated
  • 0
Albert Lea restaurant owner charged with COVID violations loses at MN appeals court

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home.  Now a woman is taking a plea deal.

Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea.  The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”

Jarvis was charged with a first-degree controlled substance crime, which is punishable in Minnesota by up to 30 years in prison.

On Friday, Jarvis pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of second-degree drug possession.  Her sentencing is now set for April 24.