Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal.
Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
Jarvis was charged with a first-degree controlled substance crime, which is punishable in Minnesota by up to 30 years in prison.
On Friday, Jarvis pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of second-degree drug possession. Her sentencing is now set for April 24.