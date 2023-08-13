Woman injured in Dodge County motorcycle crash

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle crash injured one person in Dodge County Saturday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Jackie Lynn Tague, 43 of Mantorville, was riding east on Highway 30 when she lost control of her bike near 740th Street and went into the ditch. The crash happened around 4:23 pm Saturday.
Tague suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol says Tague was not wearing a helmet.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Kasson Police Department, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Ambulance, and Mayo One Helicopter assisted with this accident.