Woman in Rochester has fundraiser to raise money for reproductive rights for Indigenous Women Rising

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A woman in The Med City is stepping up to help indigenous woman. Thirty one-year old Caroline Guertto is raising money for reproductive rights for a group called "Indigenous Woman Rising."
The group is a non-profit founded in 2014 and is made up of women who rely on Indian health services for healthcare. Those women were being denied access to Plan B a form of emergency contraception.
Guertto has been having the fundraiser since last month offering the community cookies for a donation.
She choose to raise money for "Indigenous Women Rising" because she feels they're not as well represented compared to other organizations.
Guertto says to not be afraid to make a difference.
"Speak to the truth. For whatever it is, whatever cause right now, it's a really important time to use your voice and to have the courage to be that person shining the light," says Guertto.
Since she started the fundraiser, Guertto has raised over $2,000.