Woman in custody, charged after 1-year-old daughter overdoses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester woman is facing charges after her 1-year-old daughter overdosed Sunday night at a home in the 3000 block of Rose Heights Dr. SE.
According to Rochester Police, Rahmo Salah, 23, told officers her daughter had taken half of a fentanyl pill.
They say Salah then admitted to using fentanyl in the bathroom.
When first responders arrived, they say the child was unconscious and not breathing.
Before an ambulance transported the child, her breathing was restored.
She was taken to St. Marys.
Rochester police say there is not an update on the 1-year-old's condition at this time.
According to the department, Salah has cooperated with investigators.
She now faces a child endangerment charge. An initial court appearance has been scheduled for April 11.